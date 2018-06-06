Elli AvrRam And Rumoured Boyfriend Hardik Pandya Have Reportedly Broken Up. He's Now Dating... In the last two months, Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya were often spotted together on dinner dates and other outings

Actress Elli AvrRam and cricketer Hardik Pandya , who were apparently dating, have broken-up, reports DNA . In the last two months, the rumoured couple were often spotted together on dinner dates and other outings. She had also visited Filmistan Studio in Goregaon once, where Hardik was shooting for an advertisement. However, the duo broke-up last week over 'commitment' issues. "Elli wanted a commitment while Hardik was looking for something casual. This led to a lot of arguments between them and they called it quits," a source told DNA . Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya topped the trends list on again and off again. They had never acknowledged a romance and never posted about each other on social media also. Elli had attended Hardik's brother Krunal's wedding last December, which sparked their dating rumours.Hardik Pandya is now reportedly dating Esha Gupta but the duo want to 'avoid the public glare.' "They met at a party and hit it off immediately. The duo started chatting up, exchanged numbers and before we knew, they were an item," a source close to Esha told DNA "Right now, both of them are hush-hush about their budding romance. They want to see how things turn out. They make their lunch and dinner plans secretively and want to avoid the public glare. Currently, they are in the phase where they are getting to know each other," the source added In April, reports of Hardik 'flirting' with Urvashi Rautela went viral, after they met at a party.Elli AvrRam, a Swedish actress, debuted on Indian television with Salman Khan's. Her first Bollywood film was 2013's. She has also featured in films like