Sridevi, Always And Forever. 10 Pics Of Her And Daughters Janhvi And Khushi

Sridevi is gone and the world is poorer for it. But she leaves us rich in memories, and not only of her blockbuster cinematic presence. Sridevi lit up social media just as she had the screen and her Instagram account holds a wealth of pictures of herself and her family. The actress, who died on Saturday in Dubai at the age of 54, made three films in the last five years - but she was seen often on the Bollywood circuit, usually with her daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi shared pictures from family holidays, parties, weddings and other events. We've collated some of these to remember her by.
This picture of Sridevi and daughter Khushi was one of the very last posts she shared before her death. It was taken at the wedding of Kapoor nephew Mohit Marwah in Dubai last week - Sridevi collapsed in her Dubai hotel room on Saturday, after wedding festivities.
Last summer, Sridevi posted this picture of herself with older daughter Janhvi on holiday in Los Angeles:
Sridevi and family, all dressed up in wedding finery:
In which Sridevi and Janhvi look more like sisters than mother and daughter:
Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi on holiday in Italy:
When you belong to Sridevi's gene pool...
The Kapoors on holiday in Europe:
Mommy and daughter Khushi:
A throwback picture of Sridevi and Janhvi as a little girl:
And one of Sridevi and Khushi:
A postmortem has revealed that Sridevi died of 'accidental drowning,' Gulf News reports. She will likely be brought to Mumbai from Dubai later today and a funeral will follow. Her former co-stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are believed to be in Mumbai for the last rites.