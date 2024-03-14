Spotted: Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Twinning And Winning On A Shoot

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pictured in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are rumoured to be dating, were clicked in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The duo were pictured during a shoot and they were seen twinning in similar shades of lilac outfits. While exiting the shoot venue, Ananya Panday posed for the paparazzi and waved before signing off. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, greeted the media stationed at the venue with a bright smile. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly been dating since 2022. They were pictured together for the first time during Manish Malhotra's Diwali party that year.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dating rumours began when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." They were clicked together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2022.

Last year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2 along with his family. Other than that, when Karan Johar asked Aditya Roy Kapur on his show Koffee With Karan 8, "You mean you are joyously in a situationship," the actor replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." KJo added, "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" Aditya answered, "Yes, Pure Joy, bliss," referring to Ananya Panday.