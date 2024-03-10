To Rysa, 20 Today, An Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish From Sister Ananya Panday

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Actress Ananya Panday's birthday wish for her younger sibling Rysa was the sweetest. Rysa Panday, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's younger daughter, turned 20 on Sunday and rang in her birthday with an aww-dorable wish from her older sister and actress Ananya Panday. Ananya Panday shared a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life and the prettiest and coolest and wisest girl in the world. rice plate." See what Ananya posted for her sister:

Besides Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday also wished their daughter on her special day. Bhavana, in her post dedicated to Rysa wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby girl !!! All grown up wishing you all the happiness in the world !!! Love you the mostest."

Take a look at her post below:

Dad Chunky Panday's birthday wish was no less adorable. Sharing some throwback pictures, he wrote, "Welcome to the 20s my Rice Pudding."

See what Chunky Panday posted for the birthday girl:

Earlier during the promotions of her last film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday revealed that she paid for her sister Rysa Panday's “tuition classes” with her first pay check. Ananya said, “I actually paid for my sister's tuition classes because I wanted to contribute to her growing and learning in some way.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday, whose performance in Kho Gaya Hum Kahan was highly praised, is nor gearing for her upcoming projects - Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.