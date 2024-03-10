Ananya Panday's Throwback Video Prompted This LOL Reaction From Arjun Kapoor

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Actress Ananya Panday just made our weekend a whole lot better by dropping this adorable video of herself singing Main Hoon Na title track. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star, who often treats her Instagram fans and followers to videos from her childhood, did the same on Sunday evening as well. She said a cute clip of herself singing Kiska Hain Yeh Tumko song from Main Ho Naan, a film directed by Farah Khan and starring Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned the post, "low key a trailer of my life (also a secret audition for @farahkhankunder." However, what caught our attention was actor Arjun Kapoor's LOL comment below it. He wrote, "Glad that you didn't pursue the singing path."

Take a look at the post below:

On the personal front, last month, Ananya Panday gave a tour of her stunning Mumbai apartment in a video for Architectural Digest India. Ananya also posted photos of her 1,100-square-foot apartment, which has been designed by Gauri Khan. Speaking of Gauri Khan designing her space, Ananya said in the video, "Having Gauri Khan do my house was very, very, very special to me because she is like family to me. I have grown up around her and she just got it. I could not have asked for anything better honestly."

Check out Ananya Panday's home tour video:

On Dhanteras last year, Ananya Panday shared pictures of her new home and she wrote on Instagram, "My own home! Need all your love and good vibes! To new beginnings...Happy Dhanteras."

On the work front, Ananya Panday, whose performance in Kho Gaya Hum Kahan was highly praised, is nor gearing for her upcoming projects - Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.