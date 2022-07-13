Sorry Shahid Kapoor But Mira Rajput Clearly Won This Round. Not That We Are Keeping Score

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput had the perfect comeback for Shahid Kapoor's ROFL Instagram stories. A couple of days ago, Shahid posted a video in which he could be seen sitting besides Mira, who was super busy on her phone. Cherry on the cake were Shahid Kapoor's expressions. The video trended big time on social media and was shared by several fan pages. Cut to Wednesday, Mira Rajput posted a picture of Shahid Kapoor (no points for guessing) busy on his phone. "He thinks he's very funny," she captioned her Instagram story. She also posted another selfie in which Shahid managed to look up from the screen and posed. "Going bananas," she captioned it.

See Mira Rajput's Instagram stories here:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. On their 7th wedding anniversary this year last week, Shahid Kapoor wished Mira with this post. He wrote: "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a legend."

Mira Rajput wished Shahid Kapoor on their anniversary with this post, which she captioned it: "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back."

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani.

The actor was last seen in Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Film Award for Best Editing. His next project is Raj and DK's Farzi.