Shahid Kapoor's ROFL Reaction To Mira Rajput Always Being On Her Phone

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are on a vacation in Europe, celebrating seven years of marriage. And while on their holiday, the couple has been dropping pictures and videos of each other on Instagram. Now, it is no secret that Mira has a great social media presence and enjoys a fanbase of her own. This also means that the mother of two spends considerable time on her phone, even while on vacation. And her superstar husband Shahid has some thoughts about this. Late on Sunday, Shahid shared a video in which he is recording a completely oblivious Mira who is engrossed in her phone. Shahid then makes a face to show just how busy Mira is with her phone.

Before this Instagram Stories, Shahid Kapoor also shared a selfie with Mira and said, “Hi Lover.”

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary on July 7, Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with Mira Kapoor and said, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You are a survivor. You are a LEGEND.”

Mira Kapoor too shared a loved up post on the occasion and said, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back.”

Over the weekend, Mira Kapoor shared a selfie and it did not fail to capture her husband's attention. In the caption of her gorgeous selfie post, Mira wrote, “#nofilter makeup by me. Switched up products after years and I'm loving them! Let me know what you guys think,” with a heart emojis.

Teasing his wife, Shahid Kapoor said, “She so happy she didn't even wait to leave the bathroom.”

Before London, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor also visited Switzerland and Italy with their kids. The couple have two children together, Misha and Zain. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey.