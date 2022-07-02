Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Share Holiday Postcards From Switzerland

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are enjoying every moment of their trip to Switzerland. The couple, who have been vacationing in the beautiful country with their daughter Misha and son Zain, added some new photos to their family vacation album on Instagram. On his Instagram Stories, Shahid shared an adorable picture of himself and wife Mira basking in the Sun on the terrace of what appears to be a hotel. With a breathtaking view of the mountains and river in the backdrop, the couple look absolutely gorgeous together. Mira opted for a bright yellow gown while Shahid looks cool in a grey T-shirt.

Screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story.

Mira Rajput has also dropped similar but solo photos of herself in that stunning yellow gown. She borrowed a line from Coldplay's song Yellow and wrote this for the caption: “And it was all yellow….”

Shahid Kapoor has also shared a glimpse of his and Mira's memorable moments from Switzerland. He wrote nothing alongside the picture because it needed no caption.

A day ago, Shahid Kapoor posted a selfie on his Instagram Stories. Wearing a locket and a grey tee, he looked dapper.

Screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been continuously sharing pictures from their family vacation on their respective Instagram profiles. A few days ago, he posted this super cute family photo and wrote, “The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my hearts.” In the pic, it appears the actor and his family took a break from hiking to appreciate the beauty of nature.

Meanwhile, check out more photos from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's vacation:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was seen last in Jersey. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur. Jersey, which is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name, showcases the story of a man, who returns to play cricket in his 30s by joining the Indian cricket team.