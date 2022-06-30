Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Struggle To Find Vegetarian Food In Italy

Mira Rajput has been sharing photos from Italy vacation.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are vacationing in Italy and have been sharing photos from their travel diaries, which have excited the internet. But in a recent post, Ms Rajput revealed the difficulty in finding vegetarian food.

She posted two Instagram stories, in which Ms Rajput revealed that the resort where they stayed had limited food option and dirty sheets.

"Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you're an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets... Not one to complain but..let's keep the list tight... Heading to Palermo! Ciao," she wrote.

Further, explaining how veganism is now a "global movement", Ms Rajput expressed disappointment at insensitivity shown by hotels to dietary requirements.

"At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please-sliced fruit is NOT a dessert," Ms Rajput said in another Instagram story.

Shahid Kapoor too posted a video describing the inconvenience in finding vegetarian food in Italy.

The actor was last seen in the sports drama Jersey. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also featured Mrunal Thakur and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Jersey was a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. It starred Nani in the lead role. After multiple delays, Jersey was released on April 22.