Mira Rajput Takes A Day Off As She Enjoys London Summer. See Pics

Mira Rajput shared this picture. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is having the time of her life as she now holidays in London with her kids - Misha and Zain. Recently, she shared a picture of herself relaxing under the tree as she enjoys her "day off". In the image, she looks pretty in a black sweatshirt paired with jeans and white sneakers. She also shared a picture of ducks swimming in the pond. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Mama's day off (rainbow emoticon)". Check out the post below:

Mira Rajput also treated her Instafamily with pictures of her kids -Misha and Zain, enjoying their day in London. In the first image, Misha and Zain can be seen climbing with the help of a roof. She captioned the post as, "We play Takeshi's castle with our own kids." In the next, Zain is standing in front of a mirror, decorated with lights. In the last post, Zain can be seen chasing the pigeons. She captioned it as "Found the chaser."

Here have a look:

Before jetting off to London, Mira Rajput was holidaying with her husband Shahid Kapoor and kids in Europe. She shared several pictures from Italy and Switzerland.

Here have a look at Mira Rajput's Europe diaries:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor a year later in August. The couple welcomed their second child Zain in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Next, he will be seen in Raj and DK's Farzi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.