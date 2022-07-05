London Is Full Of Bollywood Stars These Days. Shabana Azmi Made A List

In pics: Celebs holidaying in London. (courtesy: karismakapoor)

Maldives is a thing of the past, Bollywood stars just found a new holiday spot for the season - London it is. A quick glance through Bollywood celebs' Instagram profiles these days, shows holiday postcards from London. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, also in London BTW, was quick to notice the pattern. Sharing a picture from London, she wrote: "All of Mumbai has descended on London! Manish Malhotra, Ram and Amita Madhwan, Shahid Kapoor with family, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Parekh, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure and of course yours truly and Javed Akhtar." While Shabana Azmi got most of stars right. Tapsee Pannu, who was holidaying in Europe with sister Shagun, checked into Mumbai for work duties recently.

Check out Shabana Azmi's post here:

Among the ones that Shabana Azmi forgot to list in her post - Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora. Here's a picture of Kareena-Saif.

Another picture from London, featuring Kareena Kapoor, son Jeh Ali Khan and a picture-perfect rainbow.

Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma shared a picture from a well-spent afternoon with Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.

Turns out, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are also in London and they also attended Adele's concert.

Sara Ali Khan, in London, managed to take some time out for her workout session. Her motto: "You don't take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out."

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared this picture from London and she wrote "Mama's day off."

When we said the list is extensive, we meant it. Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too shared a picture from her London diaries.

"London vibes," summed up designer Manish Malhotra style.

Not holidaying per say, but Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Huja, who stay in London, were also pictured at Adele's concert over the weekend. They were visited by Sonam's aunt Maheep and uncle Sanjay Kapoor.

Well these are just the stars who are holidaying in London currently. Last month, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar were also in London but they were there for the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Alia Bhatt checked into Portugal last week. Also holidaying in London were producer Gauri Khan, designer Nandita Mahtani.