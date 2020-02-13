Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Expecting A Baby, Keeping Pregnancy 'Hush-Hush': Report

Highlights Sophie and Joe reportedly want to keep it 'hush-hush'

Their friends and family are reportedly celebrating already

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married last year

All hail, the Queen in the North! Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer-songwriter Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first baby, stated an article in Just Jared . In its report, the international tabloid said "multiple sources have confirmed" Sophie Turner's speculated pregnancy. As per Just Jared, Sophie and Joe reportedly wish to keep the development under wraps for now but their friends and family members are celebrating already. They quoted a source as saying: "The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them." Citing another source, Just Jared reported that: "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body." Sophie recently accompanied Joe Jonas to the Grammy Awards in a black frilled skirt, styled with a sequinned top.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in a surprise chapel wedding in Las Vegas in May of last year, which was live streamed on Instagram by DJ Diplo. Sophie and Joe had an elaborate wedding ceremony in June, which was attended by friends and family members. Priyanka Chopra, who accompanied Nick Jonas to the wedding, wore a Sabyasachi saree.

In an Instagram post, Diplo revealed Sophie and Joe had his phone locked away in a holding cell during the ceremony.

Sophie and Joe flew off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. They shared separate entries from their honeymoon diaries on Instagram.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Instagram feed are filled with adorable posts for each other.

Sophie Turner is best known for her role in Game Of Thrones. Joe Jonas forms one-third of the pop band Jonas Brothers.