Soorma Actress Taapsee Pannu Says 'Times Have Changed For Outsiders In Bollywood'

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Bollywood debut after starring in several south Indian films, says things are better for outsiders now, reports news agency IANS. Taapsee, who featured in critically acclaimed films like PINK and Naam Shabana, says outsiders are given "decent amount of opportunities" and things have "improved." She was quoted as saying: "It's wonderful to see that the times have changed and being outsiders you are getting a decent amount of opportunities which are better than what it was before. We're still not at the level where we can say everything is fair and square. We are at least working towards it and things have improved from what they were. So I have hope they're going to get better in the future as well."
Taapsee told IANS that she wants to be remembered as the instrument of this change. "Be it in terms of female characters, be it in terms of outsiders, just someone who was contributing to a significant change in the industry," said Taapsee.
Before signing her first Bollywood film - Chashme Baddoor (2013) - Taapsee featured in successful film like Aadukalam in Tamil and Mr Perfect in Telugu. "I never planned my path in Bollywood, nor did anyone else plan anything out for me. But one thing has been constant - whatever opportunity I got, I ensured that I made use of it one hundred per cent. Because I've realised one thing - you never know what will work and what will not work or which moment will click and what will not. You will probably think that's the best thing and that will not do any good for you. So just make sure you do your best every moment," Taapsee said.
In 2017, Taapsee featured in films from different genres. She starred in romantic comedies like Running Shaadi and Judwaa 2 and also thriller films such as The Ghazi Attack and Naam Shabana. Taapsee was asked if this a deliberate move?
"Yes, it was pretty much deliberate. It still is to an extent. In the beginning I tried to take all sorts of roles in different categories so I could see how my audience was enjoying watching me. But now I have realised that they do like to watch me in different genres, but in roles and characters which are very strong and in roles that represent a modern woman. So now I'm experimenting with my genres based on that," she said.
This year too, Taapsee has films from multiple genres in the pipeline. The trailer of Soorma, biopic on Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, released on Monday to critical acclaim. She also stars in Mulk and Manmarziyaan.
CommentsExplaining her decision-making process, Taapsee told IANS: "I judge my film choices based on the director and then I see how much the story has affected me when I read it or when I hear it in the narration. Then comes how important my role is in it, but primarily director, script and then role."
(With inputs from IANS)