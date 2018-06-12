Soorma Actor Diljit Dosanjh Asked Not To Be Cast In The Hockey-Based Film Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he was apprehensive about "pulling off" a hockey-based film

Share EMAIL PRINT Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Soorma is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh Soorma also features Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi Soorma will release on July 13 Soorma, revealed that he wasn't quite confident if he would be able to "pull off" the hockey-based film, reports news agency IANS. He told IANS: "When Shaad sir (Soorma director Shaad Ali) narrated this script to me, then I didn't believe it and then I went to Sneha madam (film's producer Sneha Rajani of Sony Pictures) and told her cast me in any film for free but don't cast me in a hockey-based film because it will require lot of hard work and I think I will not be able to pull this off." And now, after completing Soorma, Diljit said that if he had rejected the film, it would have been the biggest mistake of his career. The 34-year-old actor told IANS: "You cast me in some romantic film but they were convinced with me and then again, when I went through the story of the film, I felt that it would have been biggest mistake of my career if I wouldn't have worked in this film."



When Diljit was asked about the kind of preparation that he had to do in order to play Sandeep Singh onscreen,



and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is viral already. The trailer has over 2.4 million views on YouTube. The 3-minute video showcases us the journey of Sandeep Singh's life and his struggle.



Check out the trailer here:







who was paralysed after he was shot in the back. He overcame all obstacles and returned to the game. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Vijay Raaz.



Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma will hit the screens on July 13.



Diljit Dosanjh has featured in films such as Udta Punjab, Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Welcome To New York opposite Sonakshi Sinha.



(With inputs from IANS)



Diljit Dosanjh, who will portray the role of Sandeep Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, in upcoming film, revealed that he wasn't quite confident if he would be able to "pull off" the hockey-based film, reports news agency IANS. He told IANS: "When Shaad sir (director Shaad Ali) narrated this script to me, then I didn't believe it and then I went to Sneha madam (film's producer Sneha Rajani of Sony Pictures) and told her cast me in any film for free but don't cast me in a hockey-based film because it will require lot of hard work and I think I will not be able to pull this off." And now, after completing, Diljit said that if he had rejected the film, it would have been the biggest mistake of his career. The 34-year-old actor told IANS: "You cast me in some romantic film but they were convinced with me and then again, when I went through the story of the film, I felt that it would have been biggest mistake of my career if I wouldn't have worked in this film."When Diljit was asked about the kind of preparation that he had to do in order to play Sandeep Singh onscreen, Diljit told the media that he was specially trained by Sandeep Singh himself. "Sandeep Singh and his elder brother were always there on the film set so, I didn't face much difficulty to portray character of Sandeep Singh onscreen because they were monitoring the film shoot and if there were any mistakes from my side then, they quickly used to rectify that," IANS quoted him as saying. The trailer of Soorma launched on Monday and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is viral already. The trailer has over 2.4 million views on YouTube. The 3-minute video showcases us the journey of Sandeep Singh's life and his struggle.Check out the trailer here: Soorma is based on the life of Sandeep Singh, who was paralysed after he was shot in the back. He overcame all obstacles and returned to the game. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Vijay Raaz.Directed by Shaad Ali,will hit the screens on July 13. Diljit Dosanjh has featured in films such as, co-starring Anushka Sharma andopposite Sonakshi Sinha.(With inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter