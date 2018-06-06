Diljit Dosanjh Posts Pic From Sets Of Hockey Star Sandeep Singh Biopic Soorma

Actor Diljit Dosanjh posted a photo from the sets of his is upcoming film Soorma. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with a hockey stick, in front of what appears to be a goalpost. The 34-year-old actor shared the post with his 4.2 million followers, of which over 1 lakh fans liked it. In the film, Diljit will be seen playing the role of a professional hockey player. Soorma also features Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Soorma is based on the life of Sandeep Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, who, despite being paralysed, overcame all hindrances and returned to the game.
Highlights
- Diljit Dosanjh shares a pic from the sets of Soorma
- The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi
- Soorma will release on July 13
Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's post here.
In an interview last month, Diljit told news agency PTI: "I knew that he (Sandeep Singh) was the captain but didn't know he was shot on his back. When I started playing hockey, I realised the entire game relies on your back- you have to bend to play it. So the pressure is double. "What I didn't know was, how a man who was shot, stood up, recovered and made a world record. It was shameful, but we didn't know."
Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma will release in Hindi and Punjabi and will hit the screens on July 13.
CommentsDiljit Dosanjh is a singer and actor and has featured in many Punjabi films. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Udta Punjab. He also featured in Phillauri, opposite Anushka Sharma and was last seen in the 2018 comedy Welcome To New York, alongside Sonakshi Sinha.
(With inputs from PTI)