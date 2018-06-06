Diljit Dosanjh Posts Pic From Sets Of Hockey Star Sandeep Singh Biopic Soorma Diljit Dosanjh will play a professional hockey player in Soorma

Share EMAIL PRINT Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Soorma. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights Diljit Dosanjh shares a pic from the sets of Soorma The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi Soorma will release on July 13 Soorma. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with a hockey stick, in front of what appears to be a goalpost. The 34-year-old actor shared the post with his 4.2 million followers, of which over 1 lakh fans liked it. In the film, Diljit will be seen playing the role of a professional hockey player. Soorma is based on the life of Sandeep Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, who, despite being paralysed, overcame all hindrances and returned to the game.



Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's post here.

SOORMA #13thJuly A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Jun 4, 2018 at 6:07am PDT



In an interview last month, Diljit told news agency PTI: "I knew that he (Sandeep Singh) was the captain but didn't know he was shot on his back. When I started playing hockey, I realised the entire game relies on your back- you have to bend to play it. So the pressure is double. "What I didn't know was, how a man who was shot, stood up, recovered and made a world record. It was shameful, but we didn't know."



Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma will release in Hindi and Punjabi and will hit the screens on July 13.



is a singer and actor and has featured in many Punjabi films. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Udta Punjab. He also featured in Phillauri, opposite Anushka Sharma and was last seen in the 2018 comedy



(With inputs from PTI)



