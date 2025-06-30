<i>Sarzameen</i> Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Terrorist In Prithviraj Sukumaran And Kajol's Kashmir Saga

Dharma Productions released the teaser of its upcoming Hindi thriller movie Sarzameen featuring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Monday. The teaser promises an intriguing tale, set against the volatile backdrop of Kashmir.

Breaking Down The Teaser

The teaser shows Prithviraj Sukumaran, a decorated Army officer, risking his life for the nation. Prithviraj's character seems to be driven by a personal loss.

Kajol appears to be starring in the role of the officer's (Prithviraj Sukumaran) wife in the film. The couple share some emotionally-charged moments.

But what became a talking point of the teaser was Ibrahim Ali Khan's drastic physical transformation. Ibrahim, who is introduced to the audiences right at the end of the teaser, shows the scars on his back before the viewer gets to see his face.

With an unkempt beard and kohl-rimmed eyes, the teaser hints that Ibrahim is playing a terrorist in Sarzameen. The details about his character are under wraps.

The actor, who made his debut earlier this year with Dharma Productions's Nadaaniyan, is creating waves on the Internet with his intense look and chiselled physique.

From the looks of it, the characters played by Prithviraj and Ibrahim will take on each other in the snow-capped landscape of Kashmir.

About The Film

Sarzameen is directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. He previously directed a short story in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans (2021). Backed by Dharma Productions, the film will premiere on JioHotstar on July 25. Ibrahim Ali Khan earlier worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He got his acting break with the production house's OTT venture Nadaaniyan, which was heavily criticised on social media.

In A Nutshell

Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan will release on JioHotstar.