Kriti Sanon And Diljit Dosanjh Trend For New Film Arjun Patiala. Details Here Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala went on floors on Tuesday

68 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arjun Patiala is Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's first film together (Image courtesy: kritisanon) New Delhi: Highlights Arjun Patiala is being filmed in Chandigarh Kriti plays a journalist in Arjun Patiala Varun Sharma is also a part of the film Arjun Patiala, Chandigarh. See you, Diljit Dosanjh." In the film, Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit stars as a small town boy. Arjun Patiala is directed by Rohit Jugraj and marks Kriti's second collaboration with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, after Raabta. Dinesh Vijan is co-producing Arjun Patiala with Bhushan Kumar. Of her role in the film, Kriti told news agency PTI, "She is a journalist more in a criminal zone... I am doing something for the first time. The dialogues are funny, different and spicy. The film is going to be in Hindi language but there will be a Punjabi dialect."



Take a look at the picture Kriti Sanon posted.

And the journey begins..! #ArjunPatiala #Chandigarh @fukravarun @sharadakarki @maddockfilmsofficial See you @diljitdosanjh @rohitjugraj A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:24pm PST



Kriti and Diljit have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Of co-starring with Diljit Dosanjh, she told PTI, "I have met him few times and we are yet to start shooting for the film. We had our workshop in January. He is quite shy as a person but the moment camera is on, he transforms himself. I don't know how he does it. He is a very fantastic and talented actor."



"Arjun Patiala is a film that will make you smile, laugh and crack up. Watch out for a crackling chemistry between both of them," Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, IANS reported.



Kriti Sanon's Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi released last year. Welcome To New York and Punjabi film Rangroot are Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming projects.



Arjun Patiala releases on September 13.



(With PTI and IANS inputs)





