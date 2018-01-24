Kriti Sanon And Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala Gets A Release Date

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala will release on September 13

Entertainment | | Updated: January 24, 2018 20:43 IST
Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh photographed together (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Arjun Patiala is directed by Rohit Jugraj
  2. It will be Kriti and Diljit's first film together
  3. The film also stars Varun Sharma
Actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala, which is directed by Rohit Jugraj, will release on September 13. The film is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films."Arjun Patiala is a film that will make you smile, laugh and crack up. Watch out for a crackling chemistry between both of them," Kumar said in a statement. In the film, Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit will essay the role of a quirky, small-town boy. The film also stars Varun Sharma.

"Bhushan and I share a productive partnership, especially when it comes to music, and we respect each other's capabilities. But what excites me most is Maddock Films' line-up for 2018... It's very exciting, promising and an exhilarating mix of diverse films," Vijan said.

Kumar praised Vijan and said he and his team are always conceptualizing unique content.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

