Kriti Sanon And Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala Gets A Release Date Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala will release on September 13

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh photographed together (Image courtesy: kritisanon) Mumbai: Arjun Patiala is directed by Rohit Jugraj It will be Kriti and Diljit's first film together The film also stars Varun Sharma Arjun Patiala is a film that will make you smile, laugh and crack up. Watch out for a crackling chemistry between both of them," Kumar said in a statement. In the film, Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit will essay the role of a quirky, small-town boy. The film also stars Varun Sharma.



"Bhushan and I share a productive partnership, especially when it comes to music, and we respect each other's capabilities. But what excites me most is Maddock Films' line-up for 2018... It's very exciting, promising and an exhilarating mix of diverse films," Vijan said.



Kumar praised Vijan and said he and his team are always conceptualizing unique content.





