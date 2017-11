Kriti Sanon And Diljit Dosanjh To Star In A 'Mad Fun Ride' Arjun Patiala

Highlights Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon will co-star in Arjun Patiala Kriti shared the film's news on Instagram The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan

This one's gonna be a mad fun ride!!! #ArjunPatiala ..Larger than Life! Cant wait to start rolling.. @diljitdosanjh #dineshvijan @maddockfilmsofficial A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Fans Siraa Bai @kritisanon Ji De v.. Very Gud Effort Hala Ke Mai Multicolor Turban Nahi BanndaPar Ghaint aa Fer v #ArjunPatiala LARGER THAN LIFE #DineshVijanSir #MaddockFilms A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Producer Dinesh Vijan brings together @diljitdosanjh & @kritisanon for our next production

'Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life!'pic.twitter.com/4bsNP9wquZ — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) November 6, 2017

Yay! Good news for Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh fans. The duo will share the screen space for the first time in a film titled Kriti Sanon 'can't wait' for the film, which she describes as 'larger than life' and she's all set to sweeten the box office with Diljit Dosanjh after. Sharing a couple of pictures with the, Kriti expressed her excitement for the film. Here's what she wrote: "This one's going to be a mad fun ride!!!..Larger than Life! Can't wait to start rolling." This is what we are actually talking about:Kirti will be collaborating with Dinesh Vijay for the second time after, which also featured Sushant Singh Rajput. It's picture time, so how can Diljit be left behind. Diljit with his usual humour, also shared some animated posts featuring himself and Kriti. "," writes Diljit.CuteMaddock Films also announced Kriti and Diljit's project with producer Dinesh Vijan on Twitter.Kriti Sanon was last seen in, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film received a positive response at the box office. Kriti also has, co-directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. in the pipeline while Diljit, who made his Bollywood debut within 2016 for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, was last seen in Punjabi film Diljit will also star opposite Sonakshi Sinha inand Anushka Sharma inKriti and Diljit'swill go on the floors in February, 2018.Are you excited?