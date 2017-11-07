Kriti Sanon And Diljit Dosanjh To Star In A 'Mad Fun Ride' Arjun Patiala

Yay! Good news for Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh fans. The duo will share the screen space for the first time in a film titled Arjun Patiala. Kriti Sanon 'can't wait' for the film, which she describes as 'larger than life' and she's all set to sweeten the box office with Diljit Dosanjh after Bareilly Ki Barfi. Sharing a couple of pictures with the Phillauri, Kriti expressed her excitement for the film. Here's what she wrote: "This one's going to be a mad fun ride!!! Arjun Patiala..Larger than Life! Can't wait to start rolling." This is what we are actually talking about:
Highlights
- Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon will co-star in Arjun Patiala
- Kriti shared the film's news on Instagram
- The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan
Kirti will be collaborating with Dinesh Vijay for the second time after Raabta, which also featured Sushant Singh Rajput. It's picture time, so how can Diljit be left behind. Diljit with his usual humour, also shared some animated posts featuring himself and Kriti. "Fans Siraa Bai Kriti Sanon Ji De v.. Very Gud Effort. Hala Ke Mai Multicolor Turban Nahi BanndaPar Ghaint aa Fer v Arjun Patiala LARGER THAN LIFE #DineshVijanSir #MaddockFilms," writes Diljit.
Cute na?
Maddock Films also announced Kriti and Diljit's project with producer Dinesh Vijan on Twitter.
Producer Dinesh Vijan brings together @diljitdosanjh & @kritisanon for our next production— Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) November 6, 2017
'Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life!'pic.twitter.com/4bsNP9wquZ
Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film received a positive response at the box office. Kriti also has Farzi, co-directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. in the pipeline while Diljit, who made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016 for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, was last seen in Punjabi film Super Singh. Diljit will also star opposite Sonakshi Sinha in Crazy Hum and Anushka Sharma in Kaneda.
Kriti and Diljit's Arjun Patiala will go on the floors in February, 2018.
Are you excited?