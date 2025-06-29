"Unjust, Irrational": AAP MP Amid Row Over Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3

An Aam Aadmi Party MP has come out in support of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy over his film Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), termed the backlash against the actor for working with Pakistani actress as "unjust, excessive, and irrational".

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called for withdrawing Dosanjh's citizenship and banning his music in India.

"To question Diljit Dosanjh's patriotism is grossly unfair," said Dr Sahney. "The film was shot long before the unfortunate incident in Pahalgam. Even an Indo-Pak cricket match was held during that period. We should not confuse timelines or motives when making a judgment on someone's actions."

Dr Sahney appreciated Diljit's mature and compassionate move not to release the film in Indian cinemas, being sensitive to public opinion.

"He has been gracious in deciding not to release the film here. That says a lot about his character and regard for national feelings," said the AAP leader.

He also pointed out Diljit's lead role in showcasing Indian culture on the world stage, from Coachella to the Met Gala, stating that the artist wore his identity as a proud Indian and a proud Punjabi.

"Rather than demonising him on the basis of disinformation, we should be hailing him as a cultural ambassador," added Dr Sahney.

The casting of a Pakistani actress in the film has been criticised, particularly against the backdrop of government's post-attack restrictions on Pakistani artists' involvement in Indian entertainment.

Diljit Dosanjh maintains that his movie, Sardaar Ji 3, was finalised much earlier than these geopolitical events.

"When the film was made, the situation was fine... This film was shot in February. A lot of things happened after that which are not in our control," Diljit had said earlier.

The film body, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, appealed to the government to blacklist Diljit Dosanjh and Sardaar Ji 3 makers. They also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that their passports are revoked, and their citizenship is cancelled.

