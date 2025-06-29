Amid <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Controversy, Aditya Narayan Wants Diljit Dosanjh To Make Amends: "<i>Jo Galat Hai Woh Galat Hai</i>"

Diljit Dosanjh is under fire for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his latest release, Sardaar Ji 3. The film recently had an international release, skipping domestic screenings amid escalating tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

Now, singer Aditya Narayan has weighed in on the controversy, urging Diljit to "make amends" for his actions.

In an interview with News18, Aditya said, “I don't know what I can say or not, but I'm a staunch patriot. For me, it's always nation first. The country in question (Pakistan). It's sort of a habit (of supporting terrorism). As Indians, we spread the message of love and inclusivity. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). But for how long can we tolerate this? It's unfair and wrong. Jo galat hai voh galat hai [What is wrong is wrong]. The timing is not right. The atrocities are still fresh in the minds of every Indian."

Advising Diljit Dosanjh to make amends, the singer added, "Make amends, that's all. It's a very sensitive topic, and everything gets trolled on the internet, but this is what I believe. We have always been hospitable and collaborative. We still are. Love will always be our message, but there is a limit to tolerance."

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Anurag Singh's Border 2. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees had sent a letter to the filmmakers, urging them to cut all ties with Diljit.

"Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes...We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests," the letter read.

A source close to the film's production confirmed to NDTV that Diljit has not been dropped from Border 2, as of now.

"His casting was done 9 months back. and we have already finished 50% of the shoot," said the source. The film began its third schedule of shooting a week ago in Pune.