Amid <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, Diljit Dosanjh Not Dropped From <i>Border 2</i>: "50% Of The Shoot Is Done"

Diljit Dosanjh has not been dropped from Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2 till now, a source close to the film's production confirmed to NDTV on Friday. Diljit Dosanjh has been embroiled in a controversy ever since the trailer of the film Sardaar Ji 3 released on June 22 and the involvement of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir came to light. Amid several threats, Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 has released in overseas theatres today.

What's Happening

As Diljit Dosanjh didn't withhold the overseas release of his Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, Indian film body the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has been constantly threatening to ban Diljit in India.

On Friday, several reports in circulation claimed that Diljit Dosanjh has been dropped from Border 2 amid the row.

A source close to the film's development confirmed to NDTV that he hasn't been dropped yet.

"The news about his replacement is not true. His casting was done 9 months back. and we have already finished 50% shoot," said the source.

The Sardaar Ji 3-Border 2 Row

Diljit Dosanjh has been facing relentless flak on social media as he didn't withhold the release of his film Sardaar Ji 3 overseas in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

A couple of days ago, the FWICE wrote a letter to Sunny Deol as he's a part of Border 2. "Your decision to disassociate from this collaboration will reaffirm your enduring image as a true patriot and will send a strong message that national interest will always come before individual pursuits," the letter said.

Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border, has begun its third schedule of shooting a week ago in Pune.

Addressing Imtiaz Ali - who is reuniting with Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila for an untitled love story - FWICE said, "Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes...

"We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests."

The film body also appealed to the Government of India to blacklist Diljit Dosanjh and Sardaar Ji 3 makers from film industry, also appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that their passports are revoked and their Indian citizenship is cancelled.

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh and the film is produced by JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta.

In A Nutshell

Amid Sardaar Ji 3 row, Diljit Dosanjh has not been dropped from Border 2 till yet, a source close to the production has confirmed to NDTV.

