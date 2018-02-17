Welcome To New York Song Meher Hai Rab Di: Diljit Dosanjh And Sonakshi Sinha Turn On Their Desi Swag

Welcome To New York's new song Meher Hai Rab Di, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh, was released on Friday evening. Sonakshi shared the song on Twitter and wrote: "Looking up, looking forward and celebrating hope, kyuki #MeherHaiRabDi Song coming out today!" The video is set in the background of the two struggling youngsters - Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha - getting their winner's ticket to IIFA Awards, to be held in New York. The video opens with a formal introduction of the gabru hero, Diljit and dhinchak designer Sonakshi. Crooned by Mika Singh, the song has been penned by Kumaar and composed by Meet Bros. The foot-tapping number has been viewed over 2 million times.
Highlights
- Meher Hai Rab Di is composed by Meet Bros
- The song is picturised on Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh
- Diljit Dosanjh has films Soorma and Rangroot, in the pipeline
Speaking about the song Meher Hai Rab Di, director Chakri Toleti told mid-day, " We wanted the song to look and feel modern and contemporary and yet have the rustic bhangra style to it. I think Diljit and Sonakshi have done a fabulous job by bringing that vibe to the song and with Meet Bros terrific composition and Mika bhai's excellent vocals, this song has risen to another level altogether."
Welcome To New York stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar (in a double role), Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta. The film will hit the screens on February 23.
Diljit Dosanjh, who made a debut in Bollywood with Udta Punjab, is already an established actor in Punjab cinema. Speaking of his career in Bollywood, he told news agency PTI, "I am not earning a lot of money in Bollywood. I am earning (more) money by doing shows and Punjabi films than Hindi films. Let me establish myself here (in Bollywood). I am not running after money in Bollywood, I am experimenting with films and roles here."
Rangroot, in the pipeline.
(With inputs from PTI)