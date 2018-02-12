Welcome To New York Song Nain Phisal Gaye: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Bring Back Dabangg Memories

Pyaar aur 'NAIN' ka bahut purana rishta hai. The iconic jodi is back in #WelcomeToNewYork ! Stay tuned... @BeingSalmanKhan @sonakshisinha @WizFilmsIN @PoojaMusic_ pic.twitter.com/6JcQTUGZTY

WHO DAT?!?!?! Can you guess who darji madam is measuring??? #nainphisalgaye from #welcometonewyork out todayyyy.... wait for it! @poojafilms@WizFilmsIN@PoojaMusic_pic.twitter.com/9S3EvUXDRC