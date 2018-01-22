Welcome To New York Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh Overshadowed By Karan Johar And Rana Daggubati

For a die-hard Bollywood masala films fan, the trailer of Welcome To New York, will be a laugh riot. The film features Sonakshi Sinha as a 'dhinchak designer' and Diljit Dosanjh as a 'Gabru hero' in addition to Karan Johar (in a double role?), Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput also appear in the trailer - which just upped the comedy quotient. The almost two-and-a-half-minute trailer also uses footage of actual IIFA awards held in New York last year - which undoubtedly will form a background for the film.
PS: Karan Johar has spoofed his own films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Baahubali, which he distributed in Hindi via Dharma Productions.
Now, without much ado watch the trailer of Welcome To New York:
Director Chakri Toleti, who pulled off a casting coup of sorts, said in a statement: "We have an extraordinary cast in our film, but the beauty is how they complement each other. It was a pleasure working with such talented actors, especially in comedy, timing is everything." Chakri Toleti is making his Hindi film debut as director in the film, which has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani through Pooja Entertainment. "It's an out-and-out laugh riot," said Mr Bhagnani.
The trailer of Welcome To New York was launched by Salman Khan on social media. The film will hit the screens on February 23.