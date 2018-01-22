Welcome To New York Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh Overshadowed By Karan Johar And Rana Daggubati Karan Johar has spoofed some of his films in Welcome To New York, the glimpse of which can be seen in its trailer

Share EMAIL PRINT Karan Johar And Rana Daggubati in Welcome To New York. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The trailer of Welcome To New York was launched by Salman Khan Welcome To New York releases on February 23 The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta masala films fan, the trailer of Welcome To New York, will be a laugh riot. The film features Sonakshi Sinha as a 'dhinchak designer' and Diljit Dosanjh as a 'Gabru hero' in addition to Karan Johar (in a double role?), Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput also appear in the trailer - which just upped the comedy quotient. The almost two-and-a-half-minute trailer also uses footage of actual IIFA awards held in New York last year - which undoubtedly will form a background for the film.



PS: Karan Johar has spoofed his own films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Baahubali, which he distributed in Hindi via Dharma Productions.



Now, without much ado watch the trailer of Welcome To New York:







Director Chakri Toleti, who pulled off a casting coup of sorts, said in a statement: "We have an extraordinary cast in our film, but the beauty is how they complement each other. It was a pleasure working with such talented actors, especially in comedy, timing is everything." Chakri Toleti is making his Hindi film debut as director in the film, which has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani through Pooja Entertainment. "It's an out-and-out laugh riot," said Mr Bhagnani.



Chakri Toleti has directed Kamal Haasan in Tamil remake of A Wednesday, titled Unnaipol Oruvan. He also directed the Telugu version Eeenadu of the film - both films released in 2009. Chakri has also made 2012's Billa II with Ajith Kumar.



The trailer of Welcome To New York was launched by Salman Khan on social media. The film will hit the screens on February 23.



For a die-hard Bollywoodfilms fan, the trailer of, will be a laugh riot. The film features Sonakshi Sinha as a 'dhinchak designer' and Diljit Dosanjh as a 'Gabru hero' in addition to Karan Johar (in a double role?), Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta.star Rana Daggubati andactor Sushant Singh Rajput also appear in the trailer - which just upped the comedy quotient. The almost two-and-a-half-minute trailer also uses footage of actual IIFA awards held in New York last year - which undoubtedly will form a background for the film.PS: Karan Johar has spoofed his own films likeand, which he distributed in Hindi via Dharma Productions.Now, without much ado watch the trailer ofDirector Chakri Toleti, who pulled off a casting coup of sorts, said in a statement: "We have an extraordinary cast in our film, but the beauty is how they complement each other. It was a pleasure working with such talented actors, especially in comedy, timing is everything." Chakri Toleti is making his Hindi film debut as director in the film, which has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani through Pooja Entertainment. "It's an out-and-out laugh riot," said Mr Bhagnani. Chakri Toleti has directed Kamal Haasan in Tamil remake of, titled. He also directed the Telugu versionof the film - both films released in 2009. Chakri has also made 2012'swith Ajith Kumar.The trailer ofwas launched by Salman Khan on social media. The film will hit the screens on February 23.