Salman Khan's "Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi" Tweet Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown

This is what Salman Khan tweeted today:

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018



Of course, Twitter's guess is as good as ours. Confused reactions seeking clarity flooded the comments section. "Please elaborate before I get a heart attack," said one Twitter user.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which was performed spectacularly at the box office. He is currently filming Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. However, the female lead of Bharat, his project after Race 3, hasn't been announced yet. Bharat is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.



So we'll just wait for Salman Khan to put the guesswork to an end.



