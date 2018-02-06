Salman Khan's 'Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi' Tweet Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown

"Mujhe ladki mil gayi," Salman Khan tweeted on Tuesday, which unsettled many of his fans and followers. Salman Khan's ambiguous tweet does not mention if he has found an actress for an upcoming film (Bharat maybe?) or he may have actually found a match for matrimony (less likely but fingers crossed). In 2016, Salman Khan told news agency IANS that he'll tweet when he gets married, therefore don't dismiss that thought just yet. "That's my thing. When I want to get married, I will get married. I don't need to tell you when I am getting married. When I am getting married, I will tweet about it. That is something I will keep it to me and my fans," he had said.
This is what Salman Khan tweeted today:
Mujhe ladki mil gayi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
Of course, Twitter's guess is as good as ours. Confused reactions seeking clarity flooded the comments section. "Please elaborate before I get a heart attack," said one Twitter user.
Please elaborate before I get an heartattack— (@Being_PreeTy) February 6, 2018
Upcoming film ke liye????— Zarf Panacea(@ZarfOfficial) February 6, 2018

Kon mil gaye— Sonika Diwakar (@DiwakarSonika) February 6, 2018
So we'll just wait for Salman Khan to put the guesswork to an end.