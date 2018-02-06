Rangroot Trailer: Presenting Diljit Dosanjh As A Brave Soldier From World War I The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's new movie Rangroot was released today

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Diljit Dosanjh in Rangroot. (Image courtesy: YouTube ) New Delhi: Highlights Rangroot trailer features Diljit Dosanjh as an Indian soldier The film is directed by Pankaj Batra Rangroot will hit the screens on March 23, this year Rangroot is out. Pankaj Batra-directed film is a fictional story about the time when Indian soldiers were sent to fight the Germans during World War I. In the trailer it is also shown how many Sikh soldiers fought for Indian British Army. In the three-minute-trailer, we witness Lahore regiment's struggle and how determined the Indian soldiers were to win the battle. Diljit Dosanjh (who stars as soldier Sajjan Singh Rangroot in the film) has beautifully shown his patriotism in Rangroot's trailer. The trailer also comes with a powerful dialogue: "Our history is what makes us who we are and our kids should know that." In less than a few hours, Rangroot's trailer has received 306,294 'views' and is trending on the Internet.



Twitter also cheered and users posted compliments such as "great work" and "wow" for Diljit Dosanjh.



Without much-ado, watch Rangroot's trailer here.





A few days ago, Diljit also wrote a heartwarming note for his co-actor Yograj Singh on Facebook. In the note, he expressed his gratitude towards the 59-year-old actor, who continued the shoot of the film, despite his deteriorating health.





Rangroot also stars Yograj Singh, Jarnail Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu and Dheeraj. The film is scheduled to release on March 23, 2018.



Karan Johar while he also has hockey player Sandeep Singh's biopic with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.



The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's new Punjabi film titledis out. Pankaj Batra-directed film is a fictional story about the time when Indian soldiers were sent to fight the Germans during World War I. In the trailer it is also shown how many Sikh soldiers fought for Indian British Army. In the three-minute-trailer, we witness Lahore regiment's struggle and how determined the Indian soldiers were to win the battle. Diljit Dosanjh (who stars as soldier Sajjan Singh Rangroot in the film) has beautifully shown his patriotism in's trailer. The trailer also comes with a powerful dialogue: "Our history is what makes us who we are and our kids should know that." In less than a few hours,'s trailer has received 306,294 'views' and is trending on the Internet.Twitter also cheered and users posted compliments such as "great work" and "wow" for Diljit Dosanjh.Without much-ado, watch's trailer here.A few days ago, Diljit also wrote a heartwarming note for his co-actor Yograj Singh on Facebook. In the note, he expressed his gratitude towards the 59-year-old actor, who continued the shoot of the film, despite his deteriorating health.also stars Yograj Singh, Jarnail Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu and Dheeraj. The film is scheduled to release on March 23, 2018. Diljit will also soon star in Welcome To New York with Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar while he also has hockey player Sandeep Singh's biopic with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.