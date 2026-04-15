Sooraj Barjatya Calls <i>Dhurandhar</i> "Perfect Picture After <i>Sholay</i>": "Hats Off To Aditya Dhar"

Praises have been pouring in for Dhurandhar: The Revenge relentlessly. The newest member from the film fraternity to have enjoyed it is filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

What's Happening

Sooraj Barjatya told SCREEN, "As a filmmaker, whatever's good is good. I think Dhurandhar is a perfect picture after Sholay. Every character is so well done. Hats off to Aditya."

He continued, "All subjects should get made, but this type of content is very important, so that we can tell the younger generation to trust, hope, and support each other-otherwise, we're all getting divided. Why should there be any loneliness?"

Furthermore, he also applauded Mohit Suri's Saiyaara and how happy he was both for him and Aditya Chopra.

Other Filmmakers Praising Dhurandhar

Recently Kunal Kohli too opened up about how he many top directors had initially told him that Dhurandhar won't work.

Kunal Kohli told Screen, "Even when the industry doesn't support a film, the film still works. Nobody supported Dhurandhar. The biggest directors I spoke to said, 'Monday ko baith jayegi. Monday ko aur chal gayi' (It will stop performing from Monday. But instead, it started working better from Monday)."

He continued, "Nobody supported Border 2. People said second week mein thoda baith gayi (It's done Rs 300 crore plus). What are you saying! That's a blockbuster. End of discussion. It doesn't matter if the industry supports you or not."

About Dhurandhar 2

As for Dhurandhar's collections, after 26 days, India gross collections stand at Rs 1,311.68 crore, with net collections at Rs 1,095.67 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.00 crore on Day 27, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 416.25 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 1,727.93 crore.

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar Is Now India's Biggest Franchise, With Rs 3,000 Crore And Counting