Soni Razdan's Comment On Neena Gupta's Throwback Pic From 'Mandi Days' Is Epic

Our Tuesday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a throwback picture of actress Neena Gupta,Soni Razdan and Ila Arun from their "mandi days." Neena Gupta shared a picture from the sets of the Shyam Benegal's 1983 movie Mandi, which depicted the lives of women staying in brothels and highlighted the obstacles they had to face. Other than Neena Gupta, the film also featured Soni Razdan, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Ila Arun, late actor Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah and late actor Amrish Puri. Sharing the throwback picture, Neena Gupta captioned it in Hindi and wrote: "Tab patle they, innocent they, ambitious they, mandi time me Soni and Ila from mandi days." However, it is Soni Razdan's comment, which will leave you in splits.

Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta share a great bond. The duo have worked together in movies like Nazar (released in 2005), which was directed by Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta featured in the film. The have also worked together in movies like Daddy (1991) and Trikal (1985).

Reacting to the picture, Soni Razdan commented: "Arre mera face half visible kyun hai."

Check out the throwback picture from "mandi days":

A screenshot of Soni Razdan's comment on Neena Gupta's post.

Mandi was an adaptation of Ghulam Abbas' classic Urdu story Aanandi. It was critically acclaimed for its story. Previously, Soni Razdan shared a throwback photo from the sets of Mandi, which also featured Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Take a look:

Neena Gupta frequently delights her fans with rare throwback pictures of herself. A few days ago, she shared an old photo with her designer daughter Masaba Gupta and wrote: "Tab na toh Instagram hota tha na hi Twitter toh socha main bhi apne bachche ke saath photo dal dun kyunki emotions toh same hi hein, tab bhi aur ab bhi."

On the work front, Neena Gupta's upcoming set of films include Panga, Sooryavanshi and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

