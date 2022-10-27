Sonam Kapoor's Pic With Son Vayu And Sister Rhea Gets Big Love From Anand Ahuja And Others

Rhea Kapoor with Vayu and Sonam. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Film producer Rhea Kapoor has actively been sharing pictures of her sister Sonam Kapoor along with the actress' 2-month-old son Vayu. On Thursday, Rhea posted a picture on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart as she holds her nephew Vayu in her hands. The frame also features Sonam Kapoor smiling as she looks into the camera. Rhea Kapoor simply added an infinity emoji, no caption needed. The post got a whole lot of love from Rhea Kapoor's Instafam. Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja wrote "generational." Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis. As did Sonam's cousin Shanaya Kapoor. Malaika Arora, who is dating Sonam and Rhea's cousin Arjun Kapoor also left heart emojis in the comments. Ananya Panday commented "best" on Rhea's post.

See the post shared by Rhea Kapoor here:

On Wednesday, Rhea Kapoor shared an equally adorable picture of Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu. This is the post we are talking about:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They welcomed a son in August and named him Vayu. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.

Apart from being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor) and an entrepreneur. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor's next project stars Kareena Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017. Rhea Kapoor also launched her ice-cream brand last year.