Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu And Brother Harsh Varrdhan In An Adorable Pic

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor with nephew Vayu. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child Vayu in August, this year. Since then, the couple has been sharing adorable updates and images of the little one with members of their family. In a new image, Vayu is seen resting on his uncle, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's lap. In the caption, Sonam wrote, “Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Vayu loves you. You're the best mama.. #nephew #mamalove.” Sonam Kapoor has also added a geotag that says, “Anil Kapoor's House, Juhu, Mumbai.” Replying to the post, Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja reacted with red heart emojis.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a video in which her son's face was visible for the first time. In the clip, Sonam and Anand are enjoying a car drive, Anil Kapoor is spending quality time with his grandson and Sonam can be seen holding her baby boy in her arms in separate clips. The video's cover photo features Sonam and Anand kissing their son.

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor shared glimpses of Vayu's nursery and wrote a gratitude note. In the caption, she wrote, "This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. Most importantly I'd like to thank my mama who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you, mama."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their baby's arrival in an Instagram post. The statement read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married since April 2018.