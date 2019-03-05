Sonam Kapoor Posts Million Dollar Throwback Pic On Sister Rhea's Birthday

Sonam Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor flipped through old family photos and shared an amazing throwback picture to wish her sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. On Tuesday, Sonam wished Rhea, 32 today, by posting an old picture from the birthday celebrations of one of the Kapoor sisters when they were little girls. Sonam's post for Rhea read: "Dear Rheebee... happy, happy birthday my darling sister. You're my best friend, soulmate and partner. No one compares to you and your love for all of us. Hope this year you kill it with love, life and making the most epic movies." Sonam wasn't the only Kapoor to wish Rhea on social media. Parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor along with Mahep Kapoor (married to actor Sanjay Kapoor) also posted lovely messages for Rhea.

Sunita and Anil Kapoor shared similar photos of their daughter. Anil Kapoor wrote: "Every year I see you getting closer to becoming the amazing human being you were born to be. For me, Boss Woman means Rhea Kapoor! I am lucky to have such a beautiful, confident, sharp and brilliant daughter who knows how to keep us all on our toes and push us to do better! Happy Birthday, Rhea Kapoor! We love you!"

Sunita Kapoor's post read: "Happy, happy birthday to my princess... May you always be blessed with the best... You make me such a proud mother... Love you more than you can ever know... Have the most amazing year."

Rhea is the younger of Sunita and Anil Kapoor's two daughters. Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan is also an actor. Rhea is a film producer and her last project was Veere Di Wedding, which featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.