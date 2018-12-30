Koffee With Karan: Sonam, Rhea And Harshvardhan On Dad Anil Kapoor's 'Eccentric' Quotient

The Kapoor siblings in a still from Koffee With Karan (courtesy hotstar)

The Kapoor sibling special episode of Koffee With Karan was a laugh riot with Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor cooking up a storm on the show! The three Kapoors divulged many family secrets and started off with the disclaimer that they address their parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor as AK and Sonu respectively. When asked to describe their superstar father, Sonam went first and said: "He goes to the gym, he works out for precisely 45 minutes but he's in the gym for three hours. He's walking around, looking at himself and then working out!" Rhea joined in to say: "And then he does acting classes. You'll wake up randomly to hear him screaming in the house... Sonu is so used to him!"

Rhea also appeared to reveal that Sonam and Anil Kapoor would rather stay away from crossing paths: "Sonam and my father have the funniest dynamic on this planet. They are both such creative, crazy sensitive personalities that they can't handle each other's reactions." Rhea said the 62-year-old actor would always ask her to convey a message to Sonam rather than doing it himself.

Rhea's brief description of her dad would be: "AK is the funniest, the most eccentric person," to which Harshvardhan added: "I think we get this eccentricity from him." Show host Karan Johar added a point of him own to corroborate how "crazy" Anil Kapoor is: "Abbas Mustan once offered him a role (to be cast as Sonam's father) and he's like 'Do you think I look like Sonam's father?'" LOL. But talking about the bond 'AK' shares with each of them, Rhea said: "AK and I are more like friends," while he's protective about Harshvardhan and considers Sonam as competition.

Anil Kapoor also sent out adorable messages to the Kapoor trio via a pre-recorded video and said: "We are really, genuinely blessed to have all three of you as children. Karan I'm proud of him also."

On the show, Sonam Kapoor confessed that: "My dad's ruined me," and said he goes around the house looking into the mirror and saying: "I'm killing it!" Meanwhile, we also learnt that Sunita Kapoor is the one, who "runs the show" at the Kapoor household and that the youngest of the Kapoor siblings - Harshvardhan - is her favourite child.

In the Rapid Fire Round, Sonam, who was termed as the "Koffee legend", said she looks best with actors Salman Khan and Fawad Khan on screen, that she would love to romance with husband Anand Ahuja to the song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori and said: "My fashion sense is better than everybody's!" Harshvardhan Kapoor, the quietest of the lot, tackled KJo's questions with much spunk. He said he would love to be cast with Suhana Khan as the "Leela to his Ram" and opposite Ananya Panday as the "Simran to his Raj." In the Calling The Kapoors round, nobody received Rhea's calls while harsh managed to get Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and mom Sunita Kapoor on the line. Sonam too called up Khushi and her mother.

Both the Rapid Fire and the Calling The Kapoors rounds were single-handedly won by Harshvardhan Kapoor. The Kapoors episode of Koffee With Karan ended with Karan Johar saying: "Harshvardhan, you are the boss!" Watch this space for more updates on Koffee With Karan.