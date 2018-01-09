Sonam Kapoor Posts About Supporting Women. Maybe You Should, Says Twitter

Highlights Sonam Kapoor tweeted "we are all here to help them" One Twitter user asked Sonam when was the last time she helped a woman Several comments invoked Kangana's battle with Hrithik Roshan and KJo

Women and girls all over the world must know that we are all here to help them. We are a family of supporters and I hope that those who have stories to tell will now have the confidence and courage to speak up! #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/7b9pPAnr9D — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 8, 2018

The Golden Globes showed us that when we stand united, nothing can break us apart. Stand with survivors and let them know that they are heard and yes, they are important! #TimesUp#MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/3Vd4Eeoj8J — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 8, 2018

from home on twitter? when was the last time u supported a woman? #keyboardwarrior — Rojdeep Surdesai (@Dhodaal) January 8, 2018

haha after all the retweets from karan and hrithik against kangna. Lol come on sonam pic.twitter.com/WNBRhLQv7l — Poonam Gill (@neelu06) January 9, 2018

its cool when hollywood does it. Justify ganging up on kangna. Didnt even give benefit of doubt to her. Double standards — Poonam Gill (@neelu06) January 9, 2018

The important question is when will the harassment in Bollywood be uncovered? — Singh (@Singh08913494) January 8, 2018