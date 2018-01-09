Sonam Kapoor Posts About Supporting Women. Maybe You Should, Says Twitter

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor tweeted "we are all here to help them"
- One Twitter user asked Sonam when was the last time she helped a woman
- Several comments invoked Kangana's battle with Hrithik Roshan and KJo
Sonam's clearly well-intentioned tweets were posted in the wake of powerful speeches made at the Globes by Oprah Winfrey, Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, Barbra Streisand and other women who referenced both the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns.
Women and girls all over the world must know that we are all here to help them. We are a family of supporters and I hope that those who have stories to tell will now have the confidence and courage to speak up! #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/7b9pPAnr9D— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 8, 2018
The Golden Globes showed us that when we stand united, nothing can break us apart. Stand with survivors and let them know that they are heard and yes, they are important! #TimesUp#MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/3Vd4Eeoj8J— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 8, 2018
Intent apart, the irony of Sonam tweeting earnestly about supporting other women while having dismissed Kangana earlier as 'entertaining' and 'great bathroom reading' was not lost on Twitter.
from home on twitter? when was the last time u supported a woman? #keyboardwarrior— Rojdeep Surdesai (@Dhodaal) January 8, 2018
haha after all the retweets from karan and hrithik against kangna. Lol come on sonam pic.twitter.com/WNBRhLQv7l— Poonam Gill (@neelu06) January 9, 2018
its cool when hollywood does it. Justify ganging up on kangna. Didnt even give benefit of doubt to her. Double standards— Poonam Gill (@neelu06) January 9, 2018
A couple of responses also reminded Sonam Kapoor that Bollywood's Weinsteingate is still waiting to happen.
The important question is when will the harassment in Bollywood be uncovered?— Singh (@Singh08913494) January 8, 2018
It's also worth remembering that while women in Hollywood are pressing for the pay gap to be reduced, comments made by the stars here mostly seek to normalise the disparity in salaries to male and female actors. Safe to say that Bollywood doesn't think Time's Up, not now and maybe not any time soon.