Sonam Kapoor Posts About Supporting Women. Maybe You Should, Says Twitter

Sonam Kapoor's tweets were posted in the wake of powerful speeches made at the Golden Globes by Oprah Winfrey and other women

Sonam Kapoors upcoming film is PadMan. (Image courtesy: Sonam)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam Kapoor tweeted "we are all here to help them"
  2. One Twitter user asked Sonam when was the last time she helped a woman
  3. Several comments invoked Kangana's battle with Hrithik Roshan and KJo
When actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted after the Golden Globes yesterday that "Women and girls all over the world must know that we are all here to help them," it begged an obvious question that was promptly asked in the comments thread. "When was the last time you supported a woman? #keyboardwarrior," read one response. Several others brought up actress Kangana Ranaut, pointing out that she received little or no support from Sonam while publicly feuding with actor Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Karan Johar. The Golden Globes, this award season's first show, made a pretty fair attempt to speak up against sexual harassment and for empowering women.

Sonam's clearly well-intentioned tweets were posted in the wake of powerful speeches made at the Globes by Oprah Winfrey, Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, Barbra Streisand and other women who referenced both the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns.
 
 

Intent apart, the irony of Sonam tweeting earnestly about supporting other women while having dismissed Kangana earlier as 'entertaining' and 'great bathroom reading' was not lost on Twitter.
 
 
 

A couple of responses also reminded Sonam Kapoor that Bollywood's Weinsteingate is still waiting to happen.
 

Actresses in Bollywood rarely make a habit of speaking up for each other. Last year, Sonam told NDTV that Kangana Ranaut's comments on Karan Johar being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood' made for "great bathroom reading." She also dismissed her fellow actress outright saying, "I find Kangana very entertaining." Later, she retweeted a post from Farhan Akhtar that made a case for Hrithik Roshan against Kangana, both of whom have traded insults and accusations over the last couple of years. Kangana, finding herself isolated, later refused to sign a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the threats of violence made to Padmavat actress Deepika Padukone.

It's also worth remembering that while women in Hollywood are pressing for the pay gap to be reduced, comments made by the stars here mostly seek to normalise the disparity in salaries to male and female actors. Safe to say that Bollywood doesn't think Time's Up, not now and maybe not any time soon.

