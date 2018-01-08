Golden Globes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Tweets Shout-Out To Oprah And Frances McDormand

Congratulations to all the winners from last night! I have to make a special mention of Frances' award as her performance was truly outstanding. https://t.co/HoLY3Seott

Women and girls all over the world must know that we are all here to help them. We are a family of supporters and I hope that those who have stories to tell will now have the confidence and courage to speak up! #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/7b9pPAnr9D