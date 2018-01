Golden Globes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Tweets Shout-Out To Oprah And Frances McDormand

Highlights Sonam Kapoor tweeted a message for Golden Globes winners Sonam also highlighted Oprah Winfrey's speech She made a special mention of Frances McDormand

Congratulations to all the winners from last night! I have to make a special mention of Frances' award as her performance was truly outstanding. https://t.co/HoLY3Seott — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 8, 2018

Women and girls all over the world must know that we are all here to help them. We are a family of supporters and I hope that those who have stories to tell will now have the confidence and courage to speak up! #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/7b9pPAnr9D — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 8, 2018

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor congratulated all the winners from Golden Globe awards, which happened on Sunday. In her congratulatory tweet, Sonam made a special mention of Frances McDormand, who won 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama' for her role in. "Congratulations to all the winners from last night! I have to make a special mention of Frances' award as her performance was truly outstanding," tweeted Sonam. Sonam not only congratulated the winners but she also supported actress and media powerhouse Oprah Winfrey's powerful speech, in which Oprah mentioned film industry's culture of sexual harassment and abuse and also the 'MeToo' and 'Time's Up' campaigns.Here's Sonam's congratulatory message for all the winners at the Golden Globes. Sharing Oprah Winfrey's speech, Sonam wrote: "Women and girls all over the world must know that we are all here to help them. We are a family of supporters and I hope that those who have stories to tell will now have the confidence and courage to speak up! #GoldenGlobes.""Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have," Oprah Winfrey told the audience at the Beverly Hilton as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award - essentially a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday.Apart from Oprah Winfrey, actors like Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss won awards for their performances in the TV showsandrespectively at the Golden Globes. Also Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell won Best Actress - Drama and Best Supporting Actor for. Sterling K Brown made history as the first African-American to win Best Actor (TV) - Drama for Sonam Kapoor star of films likeand, received the National Film Award - Special Mention and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for portraying the titular role in the biographical thrillerSonam Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She also haswith Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker in the pipeline.