Sonam Kapoor Gives A Tour Of Her Mumbai Home. Pics Inside

Sonam Kapoor, who moved to a new house in Mumbai last year, gave a tour of her place in an interaction with Architectural Digest. Giving a tour of her ornate Mumbai home, Sonam revealed that the living area is her favorite place and said, "The living area is where I do the most entertaining and hanging out and where all my friends come. This is one of my favourite rooms I've ever lived in." Sonam added, "The reason I went so Indian and maximalist is I just wanted a lot of layers is because this is a very new building . I got really overwhelmed by coming to this very modern building and I was like, how do I make this nostalgic to who I am I just went mad and every wall paper here is hand-painted."

The living room boasts of a rich palette of reds and oranges with an antique Chinese glass paintings and Pierre Frey wallpaper, which she mentioned are, all hand-painted. The bedroom is themed white and blue accessorised with a chandelier a jharokha to cover the TV. Sonam Kapoor gives a tour of her Mumbai home:

See photos from Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai home:

Sonam Kapoor moved into this house in October last year. "We moved into our new house this week .. our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can't wait to make new memories here," she wrote sharing photos from it.

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August 2022 and they named him Vayu. They celebrated Vayu's first birthday at Sonam and Anand's Delhi home. The couple also have a house in Notting Hill, London.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind. The actress made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She is the star of Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few.