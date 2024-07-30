Anil Kapoor's Birthday Post For Son-In-Law Anand Ahuja: "So Blessed To Have You As A Part Of Our Family"

Anil Kapoor wrote a heartwarming note to wish son-in-law Anand Ahuja happy birthday. Anil Kapoor shared famjam pictures featuring Anand, Sonam Kapoor and son Vayu. In most of the clicks, Anand can be seen with his son. In the other click, Sonam and Anand can be seen walking hand-in-hand with their backs to the camera. Sharing the pictures, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Anand, I feel so blessed to have you as a part of our family. Your love, support, and care for @sonamkapoor and our entire family is something that I cherish deeply. Your entrepreneurial spirit, your passion for life, and your kind heart inspire me every day. I'm so proud of the man you are and the father you've become to our beautiful grandchild. Happy Birthday! Here's to many more years of love, laughter, and adventures! May all your dreams come true and may you continue to be the biggest source of love and comfort for your family. We all love you." Take a look:

Earlier, Sonam shared a series of photos to wish Anand. An excerpt from the post read, "Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand! You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place." Talking about her most profound joy, Sonam added, "Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical." Take a look:

Anand Ahuja turned 41 on Monday (July 29). The entrepreneur got married to Sonam Kapoor in May 2018. The couple welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.



