Wimbledon 2024: Sonam Kapoor And Her 'Ace Partner' Anand Ahuja Attend In Style

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: SonamKapoor)

Do not disturb Sonam Kapoor. The actress is currently in London, enjoying quality time with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple attended the Wimbledon Women's final between Czech Republic's B. Krejčíkova and Italy's J. Paolini. Keeping her fans updated, Sonam shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. Let's walk you through her uploads. First, she reposted a video originally shared by Anand. In the clip, Anand asks his better half, “Sonam, where are we going?” In an oh-so-happy tone, Sonam replies, “We are going to Wimbledon. Women's finals.”

Next, we see Sonam Kapoor, in her beautiful OOTD, talking to legendary tennis player Vijay Amritraj.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a cute image with the love of her life. The duo is seen sitting in the stands. “Love you Anand Ahuja always showing me the best in life.”

Wait, there is more. The actress shared a carousel of snapshots, radiating a million dollar smile, walking like a diva at Wimbledon, and posing with her husband. In her caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Serving looks and love at the Wimbledon women's finals!”

The official Instagram page of Wimbledon also dropped a video of Sonam Kapoor. In the clip, the actress can be heard saying, “I just like the fact that it's so classic and there is so much heritage attached to it. For me, it's mostly the heritage of it all. Being in this space is always magical and is always electrifying.” The side note read, “It was great having you here at Wimbledon, Sonam.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja truly set couple goals. The two often post videos and pictures showcasing their love for each other. In May, Sonam and Anand celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, the actress shared a snap, featuring herself, Anand, and their son Vayu. The caption read, “To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. The two welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.