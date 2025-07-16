Meet Mia Zelu: The Stunning AI Influencer Who Went Viral At Wimbledon 2025

A digital personality known as Mia Zelu has captured significant online attention after sharing AI-generated images seemingly placing her courtside at the prestigious Wimbledon 2025 tennis tournament. The incident highlights the blurring lines between reality and artificial intelligence in social media.

Mia Zelu, an AI-powered influencer specialising in fashion-forward content, posted a series of images on Monday, July 7, depicting her at the All England Club, complete with an iconic Pimm's drink. Her caption, "Still not over the event... but the party's a whole other game. Which Wimbledon match was your fave? #wimbledon #tennislife," further fuelled the illusion. Despite the account being clearly labelled "influencer-AI" and a "digital storyteller", the post quickly accumulated over 55,000 likes.

The creator of Mia Zelu remains anonymous. Beyond her fabricated event appearances, Zelu's posts often feature human-like expressions of emotion and vulnerability. For instance, a June 8 post touched on the struggles of pretending to be okay while experiencing burnout, resonating with many users.

"You know what's exhausting? Pretending you're okay while you're slowly burning out. Smiling in messages, staying "productive", answering "all good!" while everything feels off," she wrote.

Mia Zelu is not the only AI in her digital family; she has an AI-generated "sister", Ana Zelu, who boasts nearly 300,000 followers on her own Instagram account. Ana introduced Mia to her followers on March 14, reinforcing the simulated familial bond.

These now-famous and viral AI-generated characters and moments highlight the growing sophistication of AI-generated content and its ability to create compelling, albeit fictional, narratives that engage a wide audience on social media platforms.