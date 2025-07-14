Prince George's Dramatic Courtside Reaction At Wimbledon Goes Viral

He beat Novak Djokovic, the only active member of "the Big Four of men's tennis", in what many said could turn out to be the seven-time Wimbledon champion's last game at the iconic tournament. A day-and-a-half later, when Jannik Sinner took to the court to face Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion for Gentlemen's Singles, he - once again - took no prisoners.

Despite losing the first set to the world number 2 on Sunday, Sinner scripted a dominant comeback, beating the man who came better off him only a few weeks ago at the Roland Garros.

While the 23-year-old's breakthrough win had tennis fans cheering, it was Prince George's dramatic courtside reaction that lit up the internet.

The 11-year-old heir to the throne was seen with his family, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte, watching the high-stakes final on Centre Court. A particularly tense moment saw Prince George rise from his seat, both hands pressed on the table, his face etched with stress. A snapshot of the moment quickly went viral on social media.

Photo Credit: Image posted on X by @utdBrett

One user on X imagined Prince George thinking, "'Once this kingdom is mine we shan't play these silly peasant games. We shall refire the forges and the wheels of industry shall turn once more. There will be no time for silly games.'"

“Once this kingdom is mine we shan't play these silly peasant games. We shall refire the forges and the wheels of industry shall turn once more. There will be no time for silly games.” #princegeorge #Wimbledon2025 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Xoy7O8gw3q — Sam Cracknell (@cracksamnell) July 13, 2025

Another wrote, "Prince George's peasants meme 2.0."

Someone wrote, "Princess Charlotte looks like the late Queen you say? Well, Prince George has her expression! 'We are not vaguely amused'."

Princess Charlotte looks like the late Queen you say? Well, Prince George has her expression!



"We are not vaguely amused"#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/PhCMOQHMFT — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 13, 2025

"Prince George's two favourite players are Federer and Djokovic. And it showed," a user said, sharing a picture of an unimpressed prince George.

Prince George's two favourite players are Federer and Djokovic.



And it showed. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NMuIgHfQ2v — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 14, 2025

A user said, "When Italy or an Italian is in the final, Prince George will only face disappointments."

Quando in finale c'è l'Italia o un italiano, il principe George avrà solo delusioni.#Wimbledon #sinneralcaraz pic.twitter.com/iaCKDAw7bd — SatirSfaction (@SatirSfaction) July 13, 2025

The royal family made a strong impression at the All England Club. Princess Kate, making her first Wimbledon appearance since her cancer treatment, presented the trophy to Jannik Sinner. The family also met with British doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool. Cash asked George about his tennis skills, to which the young prince replied, "I'm alright," reported The Telegraph.

Kate Middleton has previously revealed that George has even practiced with Tennis legend Roger Federer.

On Centre Court, Jannik Sinner sealed the title 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, becoming the first Italian man to win Wimbledon and his fourth Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz, who had been unbeaten in 24 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, faltered at key moments, particularly struggling with his first serve and converting break opportunities. This year, it's 1-1 at the Grand Slam finals for Alcaraz and Sinner, setting the stage for what's likely to be an epic US Open in five weeks.