Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Husband Anand Ahuja: "My Rock, Confidant And Greatest Cheerleader"

The award for the best birthday wish goes to Sonam Kapoor. The actress has shared a cute birthday note and a bunch of snaps for her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. In the series of images, we can spot the birthday boy with the love of his wife and their adorable son Vayu. From Anand playing with Vayu to the power couple attending Wimbledon, the family's vacation diaries are pure goals. Now, let us focus on the birthday message. As per the actress, Anand is her “rock, confidant and greatest cheerleader.” The note read, “Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand! You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place." Talking about her most profound joy, Sonam added, "Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical."

Sonam Kapoor has also picked lines from singer Natasha Bedingfield's song Unwritten. It read, "As Natasha Bedingfield sings, 'Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in.'" The actress continued, "I hope you embrace every moment and continue to write your own story with the same passion and love you always have. Here's to celebrating you today and always, my love. May this year be filled with even more success, happiness, and all the things that your heart desires. I am so grateful to share this journey with you. To many more amazing memories together!"

Anand Ahuja's mother, Priya Ahuja was the first one to drop a comment under the heartwarming post. She said, "Love you so much, Ana. Happy Birthday, beta." Sonam's uncle, veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor, also dropped a “Happy birthday” note under the album. Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor dropped red hearts.

Anand Ahuja turned 41 on Monday (July 29). The entrepreneur got married to Sonam Kapoor in May 2018. The couple welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.