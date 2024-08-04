Friendship Day 2024: This Throwback Pic Of Sridevi And Sonam Khan Eclipsed Everything

Happy Friendship Day, everyone. Like most of you, your favourite Bollywood celebrities have also turned to social media to share wishes for their BFFs on this special day. Stars such as Kriti Sanon, Sunny Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, and others posted heartfelt messages to celebrate their friendships and give their fans a glimpse into their personal lives. Let us take a closer look at their posts:

1. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon posted a bunch of pictures with her sister Nupur Sanon from their Greek vacation. In her caption, she wrote, "I like me better when I'm with you. With my bestest friend for life. Happy Friendship Day Everyone!!"

2. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia posted a throwback snap with her school friends in their uniforms. The actress wrote in the caption, "Circa - 1997...#Dilli...No cell phones, no social media, no big deal... just us hanging out, under a tree in under the winter sun...Those were the days.” She signed off her note by asking, “ Can we pls just hang out again, soon? P.S. Who clicked this photo? Which one of us is missing?”

3. Shraddha Kapoor

The Stree actress posted a series of pictures with her pet dog and wrote, "Kaun kehta hai ki sabse acche dost insaan hi hone chahiye ??? (Who says that the best friend should be human???)."

4. Sunny Deol

On the special occasion, the Gadar franchise actor Sunny Deol posted a heartwarming picture with his brother Bobby Deol and their father, legendary actor Dharmendra. He wrote, "Happy Friendship Day," followed by a heart emoticon.

5. Sonam Khan

Sharing pictures with her co-actor and late actress Divya Bharti. Sonam also shared a picture with Sridevi. Sonam Khan said, "Some friendships are not to be mentioned. It's an emotional day for me. #HappyFriendshipsDay, everyone!" Sonam and Divya shared screen space in the 1992 movie Vishwatma. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the movie also featured Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. Sonam Khan and Sridevi worked in the film Naaka Bandi.

Did you also post a wish for your best friend?