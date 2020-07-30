Sonam Kapoor And A 'Simple' Picnic Made Anand Ahuja's Birthday Phenomenal

Anand Ahuja shared this image of Sonam. (Image courtesy: anandahuja)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor also made a special Instagram filter for Anand's birthday

Sonam and Anand are currently in London

Sonam Kapoor married Anand in 2018

Sonam Kapoor made her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday special in more than just one way. The actress, who began Anand's birthday countdown a week ago, had been posting videos of some of his favourite things (more on that later). Sonam organised a picnic in London's Notting Hill, a picture of which Anand shared on his Instagram profile on Thursday evening. Pictures of Anand's birthday festivities are all things pretty, what with some beautiful décor, lush green garden and a happy Sonam Kapoor. Anand captioned the post, "Happening right now: My birthday gifts - Sonam Kapoor and this simple outdoor picnic she organised." He added the hashtag #everydayphenomenal.

Take a look at Anand Ahuja's post here:

Meanwhile, Sonam shared a post for the birthday boy. "Happy, happy 35th birthday my love.. You're my guiding light in everything," read an excerpt from her post.

Several fan clubs dedicated to Sonam Kapoor, shared pictures and videos from Anand's birthday festivities. Check it out:

For Anand Ahuja's birthday, Sonam Kapoor made a special Instagram filter, comprising his "favourite things in the world" - ice cream and basketball.

Sonam had also been sharing videos, in which she guessed his favourite sneakers, musicians, cities, food items and what not. Check out some of the posts here:

Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. He and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018 after dating for several years. Sonam Kapoor's last release was the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Earlier in 2019, she featured in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside her father Anil Kapoor, actors Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.