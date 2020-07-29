Sonam Kapoor Did The 'Most Bad-A** Girlfriend Thing Ever' For Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand in a cute selfie (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja, is making the countdown to his birthday on July 30 super special. Sonam started a series of Instagram videos, in each of which she talks about Anand's favourite things - she mostly guesses and her picks are almost always right! In her recent Instagram video, she made a big reveal - she got personalised GIFs made on Instagram with Anand Ahuja's favourite hashtags - #BallIsLife, #GreatLikeWhoa and #EverydayPhenomenal. "There are so many things I love about Anand, and his adorable quirks and hashtags have to be one of them. Over the years, I have seen him use some really amusing hashtags but these have to be my top 3. I love you Anand and all the eccentric things you say and do. Hope you enjoy this small present," Sonam captioned her video, introducing the GIFs - they are so cute!

Anand Ahuja, who is a sneaker-head and also a basketball enthusiast, was bowled over by Sonam's pre-birthday gift. "I can't believe you GIF'ed "Ball is life". That's the MOST bad-a** girlfriend thing ever - in the history of girlfriends. Still can't believe this. Watched this video 5 times already! Don't want this countdown to end only," he wrote in the comments section.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

In her previous posts, Sonam had talked about Anand's favourite sneaker brands, his favourite travel destinations, his favourite food and musicians.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May this year. After spending a few months at Anand's home in Delhi and some family time with the Kapoors in Mumbai, Sonam and Anand recently flew to London, where they have a home.