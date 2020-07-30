Anil Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Son-In-Law Anand Ahuja: 'Born To Be Part Of Our Family'

Anil Kapoor with Anand Ahuja (Courtesy anilskapoor)

Happy birthday, Anand Ahuja! Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently in London, where celebrations for Anand's birthday are yet to begin. But back home in India, the Kapoors have already started celebrating the 37-year-old entrepreneur's birthday on social media. The first of the Kapoors to wish Anand was Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, who dedicated a heart-warming message to his son-in-law. "You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it! Happy Birthday, Anand Ahuja! It takes a thousand prayers and a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!"

Anil Kapoor also attached a bunch of his favourite photos with Sonam and Anand:

You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you! pic.twitter.com/QmiMwuLqcf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile in London, Sonam has been busy surprising her husband with delightful gifts during his birthday week. Sonam got GIFs made on Instagram with some of Anand's most favourite hashtags, including their signature one - "everyday phenomenal." Anand Ahuja, bowled over by Sonam's efforts, wrote: "That's the MOST bad-a** girlfriend thing ever - in the history of girlfriends. Still can't believe this." Sonam also got an Instagram sticker designed for Anand Ahuja - how cool is that?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May this year. The couple had a big fat wedding with the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood attending the festivities over days. Anand Ahuja hails from a Delhi-based business family and owns a sneaker franchise named VegNonVeg. He is also the owner of the fashion label Bhaane, which is of course, a favourite of Sonam and other celebrities.