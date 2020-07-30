Anil Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Son-In-Law Anand Ahuja: 'Born To Be Part Of Our Family'

Highlights
- "We are extremely proud of you," Anil Kapoor wrote for Anand Ahuja
- Anand and Sonam are currently in London
- Anand Ahuja celebrates his 37th birthday on July 30
Happy birthday, Anand Ahuja! Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently in London, where celebrations for Anand's birthday are yet to begin. But back home in India, the Kapoors have already started celebrating the 37-year-old entrepreneur's birthday on social media. The first of the Kapoors to wish Anand was Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, who dedicated a heart-warming message to his son-in-law. "You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it! Happy Birthday, Anand Ahuja! It takes a thousand prayers and a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!"
Anil Kapoor also attached a bunch of his favourite photos with Sonam and Anand:
You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you! pic.twitter.com/QmiMwuLqcf— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2020
Meanwhile in London, Sonam has been busy surprising her husband with delightful gifts during his birthday week. Sonam got GIFs made on Instagram with some of Anand's most favourite hashtags, including their signature one - "everyday phenomenal." Anand Ahuja, bowled over by Sonam's efforts, wrote: "That's the MOST bad-a** girlfriend thing ever - in the history of girlfriends. Still can't believe this." Sonam also got an Instagram sticker designed for Anand Ahuja - how cool is that?
T-2 days for Anand's birthday and I'm jumping up and down! Anand is nothing if not consistent, from the day I met him to now-his two favourites are exactly the same. Basketball and ice cream. ???? I love you and I can't wait! ???????????????? Swipe left for your next present @anandahuja ???? ???? P.S - This filter is now available on my profile guys. Would love for you guys to use it, and don't forget to tag me! ???????? #EverydayPhenomenal #InstagramFilters #HappyBirthdayAnand #2daystogo #Birthday #BirthdayWeek #Basketball #IceCream
There are so many things I love about Anand, and his adorable quirks and hashtags have to be one of them. Over the years, I have seen him use some really amusing hashtags-but these have to be my top 3. I love you @anandahuja and all the eccentric things you say and do haha. Hope you enjoy this small present. P.S - These stickers will soon be available for you guys to use, so watch out for these! #EverydayPhenomenal #BallIsLife #GreatLikeWhoa #Gifs #InstagramGifs #HappyBirthdayAnand #3daystogo #Birthday #BirthdayWeek
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May this year. The couple had a big fat wedding with the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood attending the festivities over days. Anand Ahuja hails from a Delhi-based business family and owns a sneaker franchise named VegNonVeg. He is also the owner of the fashion label Bhaane, which is of course, a favourite of Sonam and other celebrities.