Sonakshi Sinha Slams Airline For Damaging Her Luggage: 'You Broke The Unbreakable'

Sonakshi Sinha was photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights Sonakshi Sinha recently traveled on an IndiGo flight The actress later found her suitcase damaged She slammed the airline for breaking her travel bag

Sonakshi Sinha slammed airline IndiGo in her latest tweet after she found her travel bag damaged with its handles broken and "wheels completely off." The actress shared a video, in which she can be seen narrating the incident and giving glimpses of the damaged parts of her luggage. She can be heard saying in the clip: "So I was travelling with IndiGo today. I went with a perfectly fine bag and I came with a bag with handle number 1 completely broken, handle number 2 completely broken and wheel completely off. So, thank you guys at IndiGo. And Samsonite, very sorry to say even you couldn't survive IndiGo." In her tweet, she also sarcastically commented on the airline services and wrote: "Hi IndiGo, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable."

Take a look:

Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable.#Indigopic.twitter.com/8x4lVzBlqH — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 3, 2019

Reacting to Sonakshi Sinha's post quickly, IndiGo airline replied: "Hi Sonakshi. We're sorry to see your bag has been damaged. We wish to speak with you. Could you please DM us your contact number and a convenient time to call?" After the actress spoke to them, the airline wrote on Twitter: "Sonakshi, thanks for connecting with our team. We are really sorry about the bag and have taken it up with our handling team. We wish you all the best for your future projects and hope to see you soon!"

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The actress will reprise her role as Rajjo in the third instalment of the Dabangg series. Dabangg 3 will open in theatres on December 20.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.