Sonakshi Sinha's Anti-Bodyshaming Post Shows Trolls Who's Boss

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Highlights "I am not a number on the scale," said Sonakshi Sinha "I have nothing to hide," she added Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Dabangg 3

Sonakshi Sinha recently shut-up body shamers like a boss with her empowering video titled 'Bigger Than Them.' The 32-year-old actress, who has often found herself at the receiving end of brutal criticism for her body, talks about her ordeal with body shaming in the video. The video begins with the actress reading a few condescending comments like "cow on the catwalk, aunty ji" and "fatso" addressed to her. Sonakshi described trolls as the "people who just want to kill your vibe." She added, "Those who have all the time to judge others and no work to do." In the video, Sonakshi talks about how she was bothered by trolls and would often "feel angry, hurt and even numb." However, with time the actress learnt to laugh it off, saying that people who troll are nothing but a mere "joke."

Sonakshi, who underwent a drastic body transformation and lost over 30 kgs, talked about how she was constantly "bothered" by trolls. She said, "Even I heard it a lot. It bothered me too. But then I thought that even after shedding 30 kgs, they are still at it. That's when I said, to hell with them. Because Sonakshi Sinha is here for a reason. I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide. Not my curves, not my weight. Not my image."

Sonakshi Sinha stole our hearts with a line that she said in the video: "I am not a number on the scale." The Dabangg actress signed off the video saying, "And that's what makes me bigger than them. (pun intended)."

Sonakshi shared the video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday and she wrote: "Let's talk about the elephant in the room. For years I've been trolled because of my weight. I've never felt the need to react because I always believed I was "Bigger Than Them" ... Pun intended."

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's video here:

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Mission Mangal. Her line-up of film includes Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Dabangg 3.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.