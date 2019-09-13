Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 29: Now, Akshay Kumar Has 200 Crore Reasons To Smile

Mission Mangal box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Mission Mangal is Akshay's first film to cross the 200 crore-mark Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti It also features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal has crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore-mark and in doing so became the 52-year-old actor's first film to make the double century at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adasrh. The Jagan Shakti-directed film, which also features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, is based on the story of Indian Space Research Organisation scientists, who made India's first inter-planetary programme Mars Orbiter Mission a success. Taran Adarsh shared the updated box office report card of the film and wrote, "Mission Mangal crosses Rs 200 crore... Akshay Kumar's first double century... Total India business so far is Rs 200.16 crore."

Here are the latest box office numbers of Mission Mangal:

#MissionMangal crosses 200 cr... #AkshayKumar's first double century... [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.01 cr, Wed 54 lakhs, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: 200.16 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019

Mission Mangal is the fourth film of 2019 to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark after Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Salman Khan's Bharat and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

#MissionMangal benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 5

150 cr: Day 11

175 cr: Day 14

200 cr: Day 29#India biz.



Days taken to reach 200 cr... 2019 releases...

#KabirSingh: Day 13

#Bharat: Day 14

#Uri: Day 28

#MissionMangal: Day 29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: 49.95 cr

Week 3: 15.03 cr

Week 4: 7.02 cr

Total: 200.16 cr#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019

Here are box office highlights of Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal:

Mission Mangal released to mixed reviews on Independence Day and its fantastic run at the ticket window continued despite the releases of Saaho and Chhichhore, both of which performed reasonably well at the box office.

Things may change for Mission Mangal after the release of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl today. Dream Girl is Ayushmann's first release after his big National Award win and the film's quirky promotional content has also added to the cine-goers' interests.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is super busy these days as after Mission Mangal he's looking forward to the release of Housefull 4 and Good News later this year. He also has Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.