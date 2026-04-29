Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui's <i>Tumbbad 2</i> To Release On December 3, 2027

The makers have finally announced the release date for the much-awaited Tumbbad 2, setting the stage for December 3, 2027.

The reveal comes after weeks of intrigue, with the team teasing audiences through a motion poster and subtle updates around the film's return.

Dropping the poster on Instagram, Shah wrote, "A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues."

Speaking about the sequel, Sohum Shah said, "Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It's something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds," as per a press release.

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios added, "Tumbbad 2 is envisioned as a grander cinematic experience, with a story that deepens the universe while keeping audiences thoroughly engaged. The film reflects the kind of immersive and high-quality storytelling that Pen Studios is committed to bringing to viewers."

Director Adesh Prasad explained how the sequel aims to push the narrative and the visual world further, while remaining rooted in the original.

"Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We're trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience," he shared.

Directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, in association with Pen Studios, the distribution for Tumbbad 2 will be handled by Pen Marudhar.