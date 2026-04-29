Akashdeep Saigal Reacts To His Comeback In <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i>: "Some Chapters Don't Close"

Akashdeep Saigal's return to the iconic television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has sparked excitement among fans.

The actor has re-entered the show as Rio, the son of Ansh Gujral (played by Akashdeep Saigal).

The episode left viewers stunned as Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, comes face-to-face with Rio, only to realise he bears an uncanny resemblance to her son, Ansh.

The moment not only heightened the emotional stakes but also set the tone for a gripping new chapter.

Opening up about his comeback, Akashdeep Saigal took to Instagram and wrote, "Waking up to history being rewritten. Some chapters don't close; they simply wait for the right frequency to resonate again. After 18 years, the prodigal bloodline returns to Shanti Niketan (sic)."

He further elaborated on his perspective, quoting his interaction with Bombay Times: "As I said in the piece: 'Acting isn't about the date on your birth certificate; it's about the energy you bring.' I am not here to chase work; I am here for impact. Reyansh is stepping in as a stabilising force, a man of high intelligence and deep loyalty, carrying a quiet intensity that proves he will protect his family at any cost. The new era of the Virani legacy begins now (sic)."

Internet Reacts To Akashdeep's Comeback

Akashdeep played the antagonist Ansh Gujral in the first season. His arc ended when Tulsi (played by Smriti Irani) shot him. In the latest episode, Rio is shown living with Karan (Hiten Tejwani) and calling him "Papa." Upon learning this, Tulsi is left speechless.

The internet had a blast over the epic scene.

A user commented, "Tulsi ka buddha pota." Another user wrote, "Dad ka dada lag raha hai." "What has happened to his face?" wrote another one.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a cult show that ran on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008.